Colts-Jaguars odds: Colts currently stand as 5 point home dogs

The Indianapolis Colts are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars to start the 2023 season from Lucas Oil Stadium. SB Nation’s partner Draft Kings has the Colts as relative underdogs as they take on last year’s division winner.

The Colts are currently sitting at +195 on the money line with the over/under set at an even 45.

The Jaguars come into this game hoping they can continue the wave of momentum they experienced last year winning seven out of their last nine that allowed them to capture their first division title since 2017. Not only did they win the AFC South, they also advanced to the Divisional Round having come back in dramatic fashion against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Colts finished their 2022 campaign at 4-12-1 ending the season on an seven game losing streak. That streak is why they are now ushering in a new era of football under coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson. Because of last year’s results, an unproven first time head coach, and a raw but electrifying talent at QB, it isn’t hard to see why the Colts will not be favored in this game.

The Colts appear to be coming into the game relatively healthy with the hopes that Shaquille Leonard will be ready to suit up, potentially along with running back, Zack Moss. They will need all hands on deck to take out Trevor Lawrence and the defending division champs in Naptown this week.