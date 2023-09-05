Colts hosted veteran OG Ike Boettger for free agent visit on Tuesday

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts hosted veteran free agent offensive guard Ike Boettger for a visit on Tuesday:

#Colts hosted Ike Boettger for a visit — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 5, 2023

The 6’6”, 313 pound former undrafted free agent out of Iowa has played for the Buffalo Bills, appearing in 34 career games (17 starts) during his five NFL seasons. He also had a short stint with the Kansas City Chiefs organization.

Of course, the Colts are pretty thin along the interior offensive line with just recently claimed right guard Josh Sills and listed primary backup center Wesley French.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Colts make another roster move to add depth to their interior offensive line before this weekend’s regular season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars—as it’s pretty thin group right now.

Boettger was regarded as a reliable backup and locker room favorite in Buffalo.