Stampede Blue’s Week 1 NFL Game Picks

New NFL season and new Stampede Blue staff picks! With some considerable turnover in the staff, welcoming some new additions to the team, this will be once again a chance for us to showcase our football knowledge making the picks, and sharing those predictions with you, as well as making some fun prop bets between us. Last year Greg Rader was the staff member with the highest correct percentage (he also won our staff fantasy football league, so he might be the undisputed wisest football guy in Stampede Blue). The Colts (+ 185) open the season as underdogs versus the Jaguars (- 175), who many are picking to win the AFC South this year. The 5-point spread seems a bit generous for the Colts in my opinion, as it will be Anthony Richardson’s and Shane Steichen’s debut, and the Colts don’t win their opening game in what seems like an eternity.

Opening week highlights include Cowboys at Giants for the first SNF matchup of the year in what is always a fun matchup to see, Bills at Jets is also going to be a must-watch as quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes his debut.

Other than Chris Shepherd (*and Luke Schultheis, whose pick came in late), no other Stampede Blue staff member is confident on the Colts managing to pull off the upset and beating the Jags. Most matchups are one-sided, the only one that is nearly 50-50 at this point being Frank Reich’s debut with the Panthers facing off against the Falcons in Atlanta.