 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts’ Anthony Richardson compared to Cam Newton by rival Jags head coach Doug Pederson before opener

It’s not every day that a rookie quarterback gets compared to a former NFL MVP by a divisional rival head coach.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

According to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is a rare physical specimen—drawing a unique athletic comparison to former NFL MVP Cam Newton (via Fox59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell):

That’s high praise indeed from a rival head coach, as Newton is one of the most athletic players ever to star at the NFL’s starting quarterback position.

Perhaps having the most impressive NFL Combine showing in league history athletically, there’s not many great pro comparisons for Richardson right now.

He’s a bit of a unicorn in that regard.

I’ve heard Newton routinely.

Maybe Ben Roethlisberger?

Perhaps a more athletic Donovan McNabb:

In the end though, Anthony Richardson will attempt to be his very best version of Anthony Richardson, with the makeup, talent, and athleticism to potentially become a superstar starting quarterback at the pro ranks—if it all ultimately clicks on the field.

While initial patience will be required, as well as growing pains expected in the passing game, Richardson has the chance to be a dynamic playmaking quarterback for the Colts, whose elite size, strength, speed, and athleticism—as well as rocket arm, make opposing defenses really ‘feel him’ out there on the field.

He has the type of rare talent and ability, that simply can’t be taught.

Of course, the Jaguars have a pretty elite athlete at starting quarterback themselves, former #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, so Sunday should be a fun battle between two of the top tantalizing young passers that the game has to offer right now.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...