Colts’ Anthony Richardson compared to Cam Newton by rival Jags head coach Doug Pederson before opener

According to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is a rare physical specimen—drawing a unique athletic comparison to former NFL MVP Cam Newton (via Fox59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell):

Jax's Doug Pederson on preparing for Colts Anthony Richardson: "You think of Cam Newton. These are big, physical, strong quarterbacks that can also throw the football. And they’re athletic. When you watch the tape, he can break arm tackles . . .and run for 15, 20, 30, 40 yards.' — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) September 6, 2023

That’s high praise indeed from a rival head coach, as Newton is one of the most athletic players ever to star at the NFL’s starting quarterback position.

Perhaps having the most impressive NFL Combine showing in league history athletically, there’s not many great pro comparisons for Richardson right now.

He’s a bit of a unicorn in that regard.

I’ve heard Newton routinely.

Maybe Ben Roethlisberger?

Perhaps a more athletic Donovan McNabb:

"Anthony Richardson is like Donovan McNabb PLUS ... It's scary what he could become."@LRiddickESPN has big expectations for the Colts QB. pic.twitter.com/fuELC7aZFU — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 17, 2023

In the end though, Anthony Richardson will attempt to be his very best version of Anthony Richardson, with the makeup, talent, and athleticism to potentially become a superstar starting quarterback at the pro ranks—if it all ultimately clicks on the field.

While initial patience will be required, as well as growing pains expected in the passing game, Richardson has the chance to be a dynamic playmaking quarterback for the Colts, whose elite size, strength, speed, and athleticism—as well as rocket arm, make opposing defenses really ‘feel him’ out there on the field.

He has the type of rare talent and ability, that simply can’t be taught.

Of course, the Jaguars have a pretty elite athlete at starting quarterback themselves, former #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, so Sunday should be a fun battle between two of the top tantalizing young passers that the game has to offer right now.