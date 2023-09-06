Indianapolis Colts injury report: LB Leonard is a full participant while RB Moss is limited

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 1 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was a full participant at practice today despite suffering from a concussion. Leonard suffered the concussion in the pre-season and has been out of action ever since. This is Leonard’s third career concussion and his second in the last 11 months or so. His most recent was in week 4 vs the Tennessee Titans when he also suffered a fractured nose. Leonard was a full participate today though which is an indication he’s very close. He was not seen wearing a red non-contact jersey today during practice but he will need to pass the final steps of the concussion protocol before independent neurologist’s clearance is return to full contact.

Running back Zack Moss was a limited participate today at practice due to a forearm injury. Moss broke his forearm during training camp and had been out ever since. Moss broke the same arm he previously broke which already had a plate put in according to NFL Insider Mike Garafalo. With Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list it is a perfect opportunity for Moss to get the starting running back job tied up in his absence, should he be able to play. Moss is returning to practice for the first time this week since breaking his arm, he will be one to monitor this week.