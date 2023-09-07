Lions at Chiefs Week 1 NFL 2023 season opener picks, predictions

And we are off! Finally after waiting so much time for a new NFL season kickoff is here, with the reigning Super Bowl champions Chiefs (- 225) hosting the Detroit Lions (+ 185) in Arrowhead Stadium. This game has the highest O/U of the entire opening week at 53 points, in a face off between the league’s best player Patrick Mahomes and a resurgent Jared Goff, who led a surprisingly adept Lions’ offense last season. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs are the current champs, and the core is still intact so there is no reason to expect a drop off in performance. Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee on practice this week so Mahomes will have to rely on his unproven, but insanely fast, receiving core and most likely Isiah Pacheco will see a decent share of carries.

As for the Lions, this is also pretty much the same team that finished last season, but they will be without wide receiver Jameson Williams because of a suspension.

Every single staff member is going with the Chiefs on this one, as the difference in quarterbacks is just too big and Kansas City at home is always a near impossible opponent. Keep in mind though that last season whenever it was unanimous the opposite happened, so it could be the case once again.