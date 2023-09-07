Shaq Leonard clears concussion protocol; expected to play Sunday

Colts star linebacker Shaq Leonard has passed through concussion protocol, making him eligible to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Shaq Leonard has passed thru concussion protocol. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) September 7, 2023

Last week, Leonard graduated to being a full practice participant so the passing of the concussion protocol happens a week after that graduation. The Colts have another two days of full padded practices before their game.

Leonard has battled a variety of injuries over the past two years, namely a back and concussion. The 3 time All Pro is currently in a 5 year, $98M deal that he signed in 2021.

While it is not official that he will play on Sunday, the passing of the protocol with two practice days ahead of him should be a sign that he is expected to play in the game.