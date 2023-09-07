Indianapolis Colts injury report: LB Leonard FULL participant and RB Moss LIMITED

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 1 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Running back Zack Moss was a limited participant again at practice today. Moss has been rehabbing a broken arm since training camp. He was seen today with a wrap on his arm catching balls during the portion of practice which was open to the media. With Moss still recovering from his broken forearm it could be Deon Jackson who is next in line to start at running back come Sunday.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was a full participant at practice again today. It was announced today that Leonard had passed through the concussion protocol, making him eligible to play on Sunday. With Leonard practicing fully today and passing through the concussion protocol it looks like he is in line to play against the Jaguars.