 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Colts sign LS Luke Rhodes to contract extension

By Andrew Thomison
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have signed long snapper Luke Rhodes to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Rhodes inked a four-year, $6.465 million extension. Additionally, Rhodes gets $2.5M guaranteed, including a $1.1M signing bonus, per Tom Pelissero.

One of the longest tenured Colts, Rhodes has been with the team since 2016 after signing to their 53-man roster from the practice squad and has held an important role for Indianapolis over the past seven seasons.

Rhodes’ contract extension makes him the highest-paid long snapper in NFL history again, according to his agent Evan Brennan.

Rhodes has appeared in 101 games since 2016, per the team. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2021, earning a Pro Bowl nod while also being named second-team All-Pro in 2020.

The Pro Bowl long snapper has certainly been one of the best players at his position for some time, and now Rhodes is under contract with the Colts through the 2027 season.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...