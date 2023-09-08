Report: Colts sign LS Luke Rhodes to contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts have signed long snapper Luke Rhodes to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Rhodes inked a four-year, $6.465 million extension. Additionally, Rhodes gets $2.5M guaranteed, including a $1.1M signing bonus, per Tom Pelissero.

Another record-breaking contract: The #Colts signed LS Luke Rhodes to a four-year, $6.465 million extension through 2027, per @EvanTheAgent. Rhodes gets $2.5M guaranteed, including a $1.1M signing bonus. The NFL's new highest-paid long snapper. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 8, 2023

We have signed LS Luke Rhodes to a contract extension. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 8, 2023

One of the longest tenured Colts, Rhodes has been with the team since 2016 after signing to their 53-man roster from the practice squad and has held an important role for Indianapolis over the past seven seasons.

Rhodes’ contract extension makes him the highest-paid long snapper in NFL history again, according to his agent Evan Brennan.

Could not be more excited for Luke Rhodes! Highest paid LS in NFL history yet again. https://t.co/AiYo2yWHPF — Evan Brennan (@EvanTheAgent) September 8, 2023

Rhodes has appeared in 101 games since 2016, per the team. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2021, earning a Pro Bowl nod while also being named second-team All-Pro in 2020.

The Pro Bowl long snapper has certainly been one of the best players at his position for some time, and now Rhodes is under contract with the Colts through the 2027 season.