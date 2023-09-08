Indianapolis Colts injury report: RB Moss listed as QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 1 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Running back Zack Moss is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Moss has been a limited participant at practice all week due to a forearm injury he sustained during training camp. Colts head coach Shane Steichen today said they will evaluate Moss’s practice tape then make a decision on his availability. If Moss is unable to play Sunday expect Deon Jackson to start in his place.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard has no injury designation for Sunday’s game after a full week of practice and clearing the concussion protocol. Expect Leonard to start and feature for most of the game on Sunday in his first action for the Colts in nearly a year.

Cornerback Juju Brents missed practice today with a personal matter according to Steichen, which is not expected to affect his availability which is why he has no injury designation for Sunday.

Defensive tackle Deforest Buckner was limited today at practice with a forearm injury. Buckner has no injury designation for Sunday so is expected to be full go.