Colts’ ‘must-win’ regular season finale game against Texans scheduled for Saturday night

The Indianapolis Colts’ Week 18 regular season finale matchup against the Houston Texans has been scheduled for an 8:15 PM EST kickoff on Saturday night:

ATTENTION Colts fans. Our game with HOUSTON next weekend @LucasOilStadium will be SATURDAY NIGHT, 8:15pm kickoff. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 1, 2024

This particular game has major playoff implications for both teams, as it’s a ‘win-and-in’ scenario for both teams sitting at 9-7—with the loser having their season safely ended. It’s also possible that if the Jacksonville Jaguars fall to the Tennessee Titans on the road next weekend, the winner will also become the new AFC South Champions.

The game is currently slated to be aired on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+.

The Colts will have to hope the Horseshoe faithful provide them a major homefield advantage as Lucas Oil Stadium should be rocking on Saturday night—with so much on the line for both squads.