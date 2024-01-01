Monday Afternoon Awards: Week 17 vs. Raiders

MVP of the Game: Jonathan Taylor

Vintage Jonathan Taylor performance putting the offense mostly on his back without Zack Moss to help carry the load. Over 100 total yards and a touchdown, and he did so dealing with a thumb injury that looked like it was bothering him. Other than Taylor I was a bit tempted to give this one to Gardner Minshew, but in the end there were just too many mistakes from his part for him to warrant getting the award.

Dud of the Game: E.J. Speed / Special Teams

Speed needs to get his penalty issues under control, and they also come at the worst possible time. I still remember the unnecessary roughness flag against the Rams earlier this year on a game the Colts ended up losing in overtime, and this time with a roughing the punter flag that gifted the Raiders a first down in Colts’ territory and then scored on that same drive.

Special teams’ unit also gets a nod because this is the fourth game in a row where they make a really bad mistake. Brian Mason needs to get his unit back in the same page again, because after the Titans’ game where they had two blocked punts it has been:

Bengals: Missed short field goal, missed extra point, muffed punt

Steelers: Blocked punt against, missed short field goal

Falcons: Defensive offsides on a Falcons’ missed goal.

Raiders: Free first down on roughing the punter.

Best play of the Game: Rodney Thomas’ onside recovery

The Colts were really close to yet another late-season collapse, and I don’t even want to think about my temper had Thomas not recovered that onside kick. Alec Pierce’s 58-yard touchdown bomb was also in consideration of course, but Thomas ended what was perhaps the game I suffered the most as a Colts’ fan in recent history.

Worst play of the Game: E.J. Speed’s roughing the punter penalty

Oh man that was BAD. This is right up there with the flag against the Rams, Speed basically allowed the Raiders back in the game and gave them life. Colts would have had the ball at their own 20-yard line with a 14-3 lead, instead the Raiders got a free first down on the Colts’ 36.

Unsung Hero: Tyquan Lewis

I love Tyquan Lewis and I think he might be my favourite player this season, because of the resiliency he showed. Lewis got himself yet another sack and now has 5 sacks and 40 total pressures this season.

Rookie of the Week: JuJu Brents

Josh Downs had a big 50-yard catch that set up the Colts’ first touchdown of the game, but I want to give the award this week to Brents, who was tasked with covering Davante Adams, and even though he did get beat several times, I liked his competitiveness.