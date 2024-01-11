Colts Reacts Survey, Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Unfortunately, the Indianapolis Colts (9-8) had their season ended after a heart-breaking loss (following a late drop on 4th-and-1) to the Houston Texans in the closing minutes of the finale (although yes, there were certainly other opportunities to win that football game).

While the Colts failed to make the playoffs, the team had a legitimate chance to make the AFC playoffs (and ultimately win the division) until the very end, even if they came up a little short. Indianapolis exceeded expectations of the media, as well as fans, as a very, very select few presumably projected this team to be a potential playoff team. This was a team that was widely projected as a bottom 5 NFL team in most early season power rankings.

That was despite losing their starting quarterback, Anthony Richardson, for the majority of the season, as well as star running back Jonathan Taylor missing 7 games because of injuries to his ankle and later, to his wrist.

With that being said, Colts fans can now turn their attention to free agency and the NFL Draft, as Indianapolis has a few areas that they could certainly improve upon.