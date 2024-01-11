Stampede Blue’s Staff Picks: Wildcard Week

Wild card week is upon us, and while the Colts are not here, there is still a lot of good football left to be played, starting with the Cleveland Browns making the trip south to Houston to face C.J. Stroud’s Texans. Houston surprisingly opens the game as 2.5-point underdogs, even playing at home.

Then perhaps the best game in my opinion of the weekend, the Dolphins visiting cold Kansas City, as star wide receiver Tyreek Hill returns home. The Chiefs are currently favoured by 4.5-points, and the OU at 44 points seems a bit low considering we are talking about two potent offenses.

Steelers at Bills in Buffalo does not offer much in the place of entertaining, and the Bills are currently 10-point favourites, the most in the entire weekend by far. Weather figures to be snowy and those ones are almost always close. and the Steelers seem especially made for this type of matchups.

Packers at Cowboys and Rams at Lions are both similar in that I am not expecting them to be particularly close. Of course since I am saying this an upset will happen, but the difference talent wise favours the Cowboys and the Lions just too much.

To finish off the weekend, the struggling Eagles will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. Now that would be a massive upset and a big statement from Baker Mayfield.