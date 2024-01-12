PFF ranks Colts as NFL’s third best offensive line following 2023 regular season

According to Pro Football Focus (subscription), the Indianapolis Colts finished with the league’s third best offensive line following the 2023 regular season:

3. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Best lineup: LT Bernhard Raimann LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly RG Will Fries RT Braden Smith Injuries to center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Braden Smith weakened this unit, but when the Colts played all five of their starting offensive linemen — like in the first half against the Texans in Week 18 — it was one of the best and most improved front fives in the NFL. The Colts’ offensive line allowed just 15 sacks all season, the third fewest in the NFL. Best player: Bernhard Raimann Raimann was one of the breakout players of the 2023 NFL season, ranking fifth among left tackles in PFF overall grade (82.3).

Interestingly enough, PFF places Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann as the team’s best player this season with a +82.3 overall (although Braden Smith graded slightly higher below). Raimann allowed just 4 sacks, 6 total QB hits, and 35 total QB pressures in 620 total pass blocking snaps.

The overall grades for Raimann’s starting Colts teammates along the offensive line are as follows: LG Quenton Nelson (+70.8), C Ryan Kelly (+77.2), RG Will Fries (+61.2), and RT Braden Smith (+83.3).

When fully healthy, this unit returned to being one of the best starting offensive line groups in all of football—something that they were widely considered just a few years ago.

Starting center Ryan Kelly regaining his Pro Bowl form also helped tremendously as did Fries solidifying the starting right guard spot again. However, the arrival of new offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. also brought some newfound life and energy to this group.