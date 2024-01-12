Report: Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds set to interview with Raiders on Friday as potential ‘top GM candidate’

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds is set to interview with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday—and as team owner Mark Davis’s potential ‘top candidate’ for their general manager opening:

The #Raiders are set to interview for their GM search #Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds and #Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray today, sources say. Interim GM Champ Kelly interviews tomorrow.



Had Las Vegas hired a GM independent of the coach last time, it would've been… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2024

The Raiders had requested to interview Dodds earlier in the week, and there appears to be at least enough initial interest on his end to interview. It’s not the first time the Raiders organization has indicated interest in Dodds either, who they previously requested to interview back in January of 2022.

Dodds has also recently garnered interest from the Carolina Panthers, who also reportedly placed a request to interview Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s ‘right-hand man.’

Those may not be the only interview opportunities Dodds potentially receives still yet either.

Arguably one of the biggest decisions facing the Raiders this offseason and owner Mark Davis—and even their newly chosen GM, will be who their next head coach will be.

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce made a strong initial impression and remains in strong consideration, but the team has also been reportedly linked to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh among other possible high-profile external candidates.

Whether working under Davis and a potential GM-head coaching pairing with one of those names is enough to entice Dodds, who’s been very selective about pursuing opportunities to-date, is enough to convince him to ultimately leave Indianapolis—should he receive Las Vegas’s offer, will be worth monitoring this early unofficial offseason for the Colts.