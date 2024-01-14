Colts Reacts Survey Results, Wild Card Weekend

While their team is no longer competing this season, Indianapolis Colts fans have spoken on wild card weekend—albeit maybe through chattering teeth, as extreme cold hits nearly 100 million Americans this week.

Despite the heart-breaking loss last weekend in the closing minutes (which 71% of Colts fans agree with the controversial 4th-and-1 call that resulted in a Tyler Goodson drop) and missing the playoffs, 87% of Colts fans believe that the team is headed in the right direction:

It makes sense too, as no one predicted the Colts would be in contention for a playoff spot late in the season—much less having the potential to win the AFC South. This is a team that was widely predicted in the bottom five in opening season league power rankings. While the Colts have talent on both sides of the ball, the head coaching and quarterback pairing of Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson is why the optimism is very real in Indy right now.

With their offseason having unofficially begun, Colts fans are already focusing (and looking forward to) the early offseason (86% of fans to be exact), where Indianapolis has the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a projected $55.8M of available team salary cap space (and could take advantage of Richardson being on a rookie quarterback contract):

The Colts have several potential needs including at wide receiver, tight end, edge rush, cornerback, and safety among other positions. However, most Colts fans (*given the limited presented options) narrowly believe that wide receiver (38%) is the best route to go in this year’s mid-first round—especially with such a talented class atop: