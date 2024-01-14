 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Wild Card Weekend Open Thread

Open thread to discuss the Colts, wild card teams, weekend plans, or maybe this bitter, bitter cold sweeping throughout the United States. Stay safe out there!

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Bears at Colts

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t competing this season anymore, but...

NFL wild card weekend has already kicked off, with the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs both advancing to the divisional round on Saturday, and there are still other games underway or scheduled for the remainder of this holiday weekend:

  • Houston Texans 45, Cleveland Browns 14 FINAL
  • Kansas City Chiefs 26, Miami Dolphins 7 FINAL
  • Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 4:30 PM EST, FOX)
  • Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 8:00 PM EST, NBC)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (Monday, 4:30 PM EST, CBS)
  • Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday, 8:15 PM EST, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+)

