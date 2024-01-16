PFF names Colts LT Bernhard Raimann to ‘2023 All-Breakout Team’

After having seven players named to the Pro Bowl in 2022, the Indianapolis Colts have been short on yearly accolades this year—with just one lone 2023 Pro Bowler, Quenton Nelson.

That being said, PFF recently named Colts starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann to their ‘2023 All-Breakout Team’ which has to count for something, right? Right?

OFFENSIVE TACKLE: BERNHARD RAIMANN, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS We’ve gone through all the offensive skill position players before the preseason breakout list gets its first hit. Raimann was a raw prospect out of Central Michigan, having played offensive tackle for only a couple of years before becoming a third-round pick by the Colts. He showed some promise as a rookie in 2022, as both his run- and pass-blocking grades came out above 70.0. He broke out in year two, finishing as the seventh-highest-graded tackle in the NFL (82.3). Raimann continued to be very well-rounded as a pass blocker and a run blocker, grading out at 80.6 and 74.6 in those fields, respectively. He allowed just four sacks all year, and they all came against elite pass rushers — Myles Garrett, Josh Allen and Trey Hendrickson twice. Preseason Pick: Bernhard Raimann, Indianapolis Colts

The 2nd-year left tackle finished the season graded as PFF’s 7th best offensive tackle with a +82.3 overall grade. He allowed 4.0 sacks, 6 QB hits, and 35 QB pressures during 620 total pass blocking snaps in his 15 starts this past regular season.

He has more than helped solidify the starting left tackle spot, which has otherwise suffered through inconsistent starting play since former blindside bookend Anthony Castonzo retired back in 2020 (although to be fair, Eric Fisher was effective as a run blocker in 2021, and Raimann improved tremendously down the stretch during his rookie season last year).

Since entering the league in 2023, the only thing Raimann has done is gotten better.

While I’ll stop a little short of calling Raimann a ‘franchise left tackle’ quite yet (after all Tony Ugoh initially looked good for the Colts, only to seemingly fall off the face of the Earth shortly thereafter), he’s well on his way—especially if Raimann can follow up this year’s breakout campaign with another exceptional season for Indianapolis.