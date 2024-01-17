Stampede Blue’s Staff Picks: Divisional Round

Divisional week is upon us after an exciting Wild Card Week in which former Colts’ offensive coordinator and instigator Nick Sirianni lost to the Buccaneers in perhaps the biggest playoff upset in recent history because of how bad the Eagles collapsed. Remember when he was shouting at Colts’ fans after a regular season win against Jeff Saturday last year? Well looks like he is definitely missing Shane Steichen, goes to show it all comes around in the end.

Anyways, we have a promising divisional round in the horizon, starting with the cinderella Texans visiting the rested Baltimore Ravens. Lamar and his crew open up as 9-point favourites, as Vegas is expecting the overachieving Texans to come back down to earth as they have their toughest test yet.

Then the surprising Green Bay Packers who are fresh off beating the Cowboys in their own home face off against the San Francisco 49ers on what will be a true test for Jordan Love. The Niners are currently 10-point favourites as once Vegas is not expecting this one to be particularly close.

Now for Sunday, we start with two teams that are not too familiar with playing in January, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Detroit Lions, who are currently favourites by six points. It has been fun watching Mayfield’s resurgence this season, especially after the Browns debacle with Watson.

To close things off, the best game of the week is Buffalo hosting Kansas City in a rematch of what was perhaps one of the greatest playoff games ever. Both teams are definitely not playing as well as they were back then, but it will still be a great matchup between two elite quarterbacks.

