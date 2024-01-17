Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds completed GM interview with Chargers on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds has completed an interview for their open general manager position on Wednesday:

we’ve completed an interview with Ed Dodds for general manager



Dodds already completed an interview with the Las Vegas Raiders last week for their similar vacancy, and the Carolina Panthers also recently requested to interview him.

As Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s ‘right-hand man,’ Dodds hasn’t been without his fair share of suitors so far this unofficial early offseason. It will be interesting to see if he’s offered the position in Los Angeles, and whether he’ll ultimately take it—as he’s been selective and refrained from accepting such a GM opportunity to-date, citing unfinished business and his continued comfortability in Indianapolis.

Despite being 5-12 during 2023, the Chargers present one of the most promising opportunities among all of the current general manager vacancies in this cycle.

The big reason why is young franchise quarterback Justin Herbert is already in place, and there’s a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball—although not without clear salary cap issues as the team is currently ($45M) over the league’s salary cap limit.

That being said, the Chargers have already been linked to top head coach candidates such as Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh as of late, meaning that if eventually chosen, Dodds has the chance to be paired with one of the biggest names in the business.