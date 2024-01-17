Colts sign former Chargers WR Terrell Bynum to reserve/future contract

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that the team signed former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Terrell Bynum to a reserve/future contract:

We have signed WR Terrell Bynum to a reserve/future contract. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 17, 2024

The 6’0,” 188 pound wideout was originally signed by the Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of USC/Washington. He was part of Los Angeles’s final roster cuts before being later re-signed to their practice squad this year and eventually was elevated ahead of their Week 11 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Via Colts.com:

“Collegiately, he played in 10 games at USC in 2022 and registered 16 receptions for 159 yards (9.9 avg.) and one touchdown. Prior to USC, Bynum appeared in 34 games (19 starts) at Washington (2017-21) and totaled 65 receptions for 934 yards (14.4 avg.) and six touchdowns. He garnered All-PAC-12 honorable mention recognition in 2021.”

Bynum should add potential training camp and preseason depth should he stick with an outside chance to make the Colts’ final 53-man roster in 2024—as Michael Pittman Jr., Isaiah McKenzie, and Juwann Winfree are all free agents, although Pittman Jr. should be re-signed.