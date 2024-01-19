NFL Combine to remain in Indianapolis until at least 2025

It was announced on Thursday that the NFL Combine will remain in Indianapolis, Indiana, until at least the year 2025, as the league granted the city a one-year extension:

We’re thrilled to announce the @NFL Combine is returning to Indy in 2025! Indy has been the proud host of the event since 1987 and we look forward to another epic year!” —@leonardhoops , President & CEO pic.twitter.com/qUG7IJ8tmL — Visit Indy (@VisitIndy) January 18, 2024

Indianapolis has eloquently hosted the event since 1987. Despite the NFL entertaining the notion of making the NFL Combine an ever-changing destination event each year—much like the NFL Draft, in recent years, it’s so far continued to remain in ‘the Circle City.’

That’s probably for the best, because there’s a popular saying, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’

Exactly where the NFL Combine should always be ⬇️ https://t.co/9H0bGq7Zfr — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 18, 2024

No better city for the NFL Combine or anything else high-profile than Indianapolis. https://t.co/Bf10a6hcRu — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 18, 2024

Downtown Indianapolis is easy to navigate, and there are restaurants, hotels, and the convention center in close proximity to climate-controlled Lucas Oil Stadium (*and you can even navigate through the indoor skywalks pretty effectively on a late cold winter day, if you know your way around well enough).

Not to mention, there are downtown hospitals nearby for readily available medicals.

Yeah, it’s a little chilly in late February - early March still when the NFL Combine is annually hosted, but you can always dip into St. Elmo’s Steakhouse for a little extra ‘heat’ with their signature and world-famous shrimp cocktail.

Call me old fashioned, but while there’s enough content, intrigue, and storylines for the NFL Draft to be an exotic, destination city each year, I don’t see quite the same appeal for NFL prospects running around in workout cutoffs and spandex.

It’s more about efficiency, convenience, and logistics than the sheer entertainment value of it all. As well as those forty times!

It’s already where it belongs too. It’s longtime home, and that’s Indianapolis.