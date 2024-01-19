Report: Colts recently met with Texas Tech CB Rayshad Williams, Memphis RB Blake Watson at Hula Bowl

According to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts were among the NFL teams that recently met with both Texas Tech CB Rayshad Williams and Memphis running back Blake Watson during last week’s Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida:

6’3” CB Rayshad Williams (Texas Tech) received heavy attention down at Hula, a source said.



Former UCLA transfer met with the 49ers, Packers, Chiefs, Bears, Dolphins, Seahawks, Cowboys and Colts.



Allowed a 56% comp pct with 20 PBUs during his collegiate career. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 17, 2024

A headlining name in the RB class, Memphis’ Blake Watson stayed busy at Hula.



He met with the Eagles, Colts, Jaguars, Giants, Steelers, Jets, Bears, Patriots, Broncos and Chargers, among others, a source said.



Will also compete at Shrine in Dallas. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 18, 2024

Regarding Williams, the 6’3,” 215 pound ‘super-senior’ compiled 37 tackles (28 solo) and 7 passes defensed, an interception, and a fumble recovery during 12 starts. He played his first two seasons at UCLA before transferring to Texas Tech.

Meanwhile, Watson is a listed 5’9,” 195 pound fifth-year running back who rushed for 1,152 total rushing yards on 192 carries (6.0 avg. yards per rush) and 14 rushing touchdowns, as well as caught 53 receptions for 480 receiving yards and 3 touchdown receptions during his 2023 campaign with the Tigers. He was 2023 First-Team All-AAC his final collegiate year.

Watson actually won Hula Bowl Offensive MVP for Team Aina, following his standout performance in the bowl game:

Blake Watson wins Hula Bowl Offensive MVP for team Aina! pic.twitter.com/666yEiKzMM — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) January 18, 2024

Obviously, due to injuries and a gambling suspension, the Colts had depth issues and were tested at cornerback all season and recently waived backup and special teamer Tony Brown. At running back, both Zack Moss and Trey Sermon (*RFA) are free agents, meaning there could be openings in the Colts backfield regarding depth this offseason.

