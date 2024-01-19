Colts projected to take Georgia TE Brock Bowers in Daniel Jeremiah’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0

According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Indianapolis Colts are projected to select Georgia tight end Brock Bowers at 15th overall in his new 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0:

15. Indianapolis Colts Brock Bowers Georgia · TE · Junior Bowers is going to be tricky to place in mock drafts. The talent suggests he should be a top-five pick, but the debate about positional value could push him down as far as the Colts at No. 15.

The listed 6’4,” 240 pound junior tight end caught 56 receptions for 714 receiving yards (12.8 ypr. avg.) and 6 touchdown receptions during 10 starts—earning unanimous All-American First Team honors and the John Mackey Award (the latter for a consecutive season).

He’s the consensus best tight end in this year’s rookie class, and one of the top prospects to come out at his position in recent memory.

Bowers is regarded as a high character player with sure hands, explosiveness, and athleticism, who could be a dynamic mismatch over the middle of the field for 2nd-year quarterback Anthony Richardson—providing him a big-time security blanket at the pro ranks:

If you thought the Kyle Pitts hype was insane, meet Brock Bowers



-25% of UGA's rec yards & a record 14 TDs as a true freshmen

-Led UGA in receiving 3 straight years

-31 TDs in 40 college games

-Ran a 4.5 in high school



Not sure there is a "too high" for his high-end outcomes pic.twitter.com/LcLJA90rDM — Davis Mattek (@DavisMattek) January 19, 2024

TE prospect Brock Bowers averaged 8.5 yards *after the catch* on his 175 collegiate receptions.



For reference, the only NFL TEs last year above 5.6 were George Kittle, Jonnu Smith, and David Njoku (min 50 targets). — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) January 15, 2024

#Georgia TE Brock Bowers



Three-level threat with special ability to high point and snatch the ball out of the air. Limitless range as a pass catcher. pic.twitter.com/jUQTNn4MCD — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) July 20, 2023

Brock Bowers is a fun study. The athleticism is obvious but I am even more impressed with his effort & physicality in run game. pic.twitter.com/wJ6cPuRotb — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) July 24, 2023

Lol Brock Bowers pic.twitter.com/iXSPOnftMI — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 30, 2023

Brock Bowers is a freak. Single handedly took over this game



pic.twitter.com/lEFzqlkPKz — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2023

The Colts don’t currently have a dire need at tight end, pending Jelani Woods is over his season-long significant hamstring injuries. However, it’s still a positional room that as of now, still lacks an elite playmaker—which the offense collectively needs more of.

At 6’7,” 253 pounds, and a 4.61 forty time, Woods figures to be the closest thing, or at the very least, a big bodied red zone threat given his sheer size and deceptive speed combo.

Otherwise, similarly massive Mo Alie-Cox is more utilized for his blocking than as a receiver and could be a potential veteran salary cap casualty ($5.92M) this offseason. 4th-year tight end Kylen Granson seems like a nice complementary piece, but the splash plays haven’t been consistent enough. Drew Ogletree has serious legal charges against him and looming questions regarding his NFL future. Lastly, rookie tight end Will Mallory showed some late season flashes as receiver, but needs to improve his blocking to become more of a complete and regular player out there.

There’s no question that Bowers would provide the Colts a true difference-maker at the position and in time, could prove to become one of the best tight ends in pro football.