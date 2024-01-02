Indianapolis Colts injury report: 3 offensive line starters unable to practice fully today

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Tuesday injury report for Week 18 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game against the Houston Texans.

However, as Tuesday’s practice was a walk-through, the practice report is only an estimation of a player’s participation if there was a practice.

Center Ryan Kelly missed practice today with an ankle injury. Kelly was seen by members of the media in the locker room with a protective boot on today. Kelly has been playing amazingly well all year and will be needed this week and in the playoffs too. He will be one to keep an eye on this week in practice.

Left guard Quenton Nelson missed practice today with an ankle injury. Nelson missing practice time has been a rarity this year has he has been a regular participant at practice and been in good health. Nelson did however have to momentarily leave the Colts game last week against the Raiders due to an ankle injury but manages to return after treatment. Nelson like Kelly has been playing lights out this year and will be needed for a potential play off push, he will be one to keep an eye on this week.

Corner back Chris Lammons missed practice today due to an ankle injury. Lammons filled in for Kenny Moore at nickel corner last week after the corner was ruled out with a back injury. Lammons played well filling in for Moore and appears to now be the primary nickel back up.

Cornerback Kenny Moore was limited at practice today due to a back injury. Moore missed practice last Friday and then was subsequently ruled out of last weeks game against the Raiders with the back injury. Moore being able to practice in a limited capacity is progress and hopefully can continue to progress as the week goes on.

Running back Zack Moss was limited at practice today due to a forearm injury. Moss has been dealing with a forearm injury for the past couple of weeks and has missed the past two games because of it. Moss has been practicing in a limited basis for the past two weeks so it doesn’t looks like there has been much progress yet. He will be one to keep an eye on this week.

Right tackle Braden Smity was limited at practice today due to a knee injury. Smith made his return to playing last week after being out for multiple weeks with a knee injury. It does look like Smith may have aggravated his knee injury which has caused him to be limited today at practice. Hopefully any aggravation isn’t too damaging for Smith as he was been sorely missed at right tackle when he was out.