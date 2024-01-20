Report: Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter ‘could be in play’ for Eagles offensive coordinator job

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter ‘could be in play’ among the top candidates for the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator job—should the position become vacant soon.

Current Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is interviewing for a handful of NFL head coaching opportunities during this ongoing cycle, so the position could potentially open up fairly shortly here.

Cooter was the Eagles passing game coordinator in 2022 before rejoining the Colts organization as its offensive coordinator during new head coach Shane Steichen’s first year, who brought Cooter over with him from Philadelphia. Cooter was formerly a Colts offensive assistant from 2009-11 among his other pro coaching roles.

Of course, since this would be a lateral move, moving from NFL offensive coordinator to NFL offensive coordinator—and not a coaching promotion (even if Cooter would be potentially calling offensive plays for the Eagles, which Steichen currently does in Indy), the Colts would theoretically have to grant Cooter permission to leave for such a coaching opportunity.

Now, if Cooter personally requested to leave to Philadelphia, perhaps the Colts would honor the request, just as the team similarly did with Bubba Ventrone last year. Although to be fair, Ventrone was also promoted to Cleveland Browns assistant head coach along with being special teams coordinator. Indy general manager Chris Ballard has been pretty adamant about only retaining players and personnel, who want to be in the building and remain Colts.

To me, this still sounds like a bit of a longshot that Cooter would leave for seemingly a lateral move, especially given the job stability that Steichen currently has over Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni—who could be fired following another rocky finish next year.