Report: Colts recently met with Troy CB Reddy Steward, Northern Illinois DT James Ester at Hula Bowl

The Indianapolis Colts, among other NFL teams, also reportedly met with Troy cornerback Reddy Steward and Northern Illinois defensive tackle James Ester at the recent Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida (via draftguyjimmy):

Regarding Steward, the 5’10,” 176 pound redshirt senior cornerback recorded 50 tackles (38 solo), 4 tackles for a loss, a 0.5 sack, 4 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), and 10 passes defensed during 14 games this past year.

Steward was named to the All-Sun Belt First-Team defense in 2023.

Meanwhile, the 6’3”, 289 pound Ester had 49 tackles (23 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 3 QB hits, and 2 passes defensed during 13 games as a senior in 2023.

Ester earned 2023 All-MAC Second-Team defense honors this past season.

The Colts could be seeking additional depth at both cornerback and defensive tackle this offseason, particularly with having recently released backup cornerback and core special teamer Tony Brown Jr., as well as having the following soon-to-be free agents: cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive tackles Grover Stewart and Taven Bryan.

The Colts also reportedly met with both Texas Tech CB Rayshad Williams and Memphis running back Blake Watson at the Hula Bowl too—among presumably other prospects.