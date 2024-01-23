Report: Colts recently met with Marshall OL Dalton Tucker at the Hula Bowl

According to DraftDiamonds Justin Berendzen, the Indianapolis Colts were among the NFL teams that met with Marshall offensive lineman Dalton Tucker at the recent Hula Bowl:

The 6’7,” 319 pound redshirt senior started 13 games for the Thundering Herd during the 2023 regular season, earning All-Sun Belt honorable mention.

The Paris, Kentucky, native is a tough, experienced, and durable collegiate offensive lineman, with prototypical size, solid hand placement, and ideal knee bend. He has adequate athleticism and likely projects to be an offensive guard again at the pro level.

The Colts could have some openings regarding their interior offensive line depth as both Danny Pinter and Jack Anderson are set to become free agents this upcoming offseason.

The Colts also reportedly met with Troy CB Reddy Steward and Northern Illinois DT James Ester at the Hula Bowl, along with Texas Tech CB Rayshad Williams and Memphis RB Blake Watson respectively.