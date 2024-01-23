Report: Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter ‘not among top candidates’ for now open Eagles offensive coordinator job

According to the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, while Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson won’t be returning to his role, Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter is not a top candidate for the vacant position, despite earlier speculation.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported this past weekend that Cooter ‘could be in play’—should Johnson depart from his former offensive coordinator position.

Cooter, having previously been a consultant for the Eagles in 2021, before serving as a passing game coordinator for ex-Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson’s Jacksonville Jaguars during 2022, recently rejoined the Colts organization under first-year head coach Shane Steichen this past season. He was a prior offensive assistant with the Colts (2009-11).

While Cooter does not handle the offensive play-calling for Indianapolis, as those duties fall squarely on the shoulders of Steichen, he is an integral part of their offensive coaching staff—game-planning and strategizing on how to attack opposing defenses.

It always seemed like a big of a longshot that he’d rejoin embattled Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia, given the greater job security he has in Indianapolis under emerging young head coach Shane Steichen.

Since it would’ve been a lateral move, and not a promotion, the Colts would have theoretically had to grant the Eagles permission to interview and hire Cooter too.

However, as it stands, that looks all for naught.