Colts select FSU WR Keon Coleman in ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.’s debut 2024 NFL Mock Draft

According to longtime ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. (subscription), the Indianapolis Colts are projected to select Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman with the 15th overall pick in his inaugural 2024 NFL Mock Draft:

15. Indianapolis Colts Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State One of the top edge rushers could be in play here for the Colts, but I’m leaning toward a like-for-like replacement, as Michael Pittman Jr. could get a megadeal in free agency and leave the team. If that happens, there will be a massive need for a big, physical pass-catcher, which describes Coleman’s game. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Coleman can box out cornerbacks and go up and get deep balls. He has fantastic body control when the ball is in the air. He had 11 touchdowns after transferring to Florida State from Michigan State. Coleman, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce would form an excellent receiving corps for young quarterback Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis.

As a junior, the listed 6’4,” 215 pound Coleman caught 50 receptions for 658 receiving yards (13.2 ypr. avg.) and 11 touchdown receptions for the Seminoles during 12 starts in 2023. He was Third-Team All-Big Ten with the Michigan State Spartans before transferring to Florida State this past season and earning First-Team All-ACC honors.

He also had experience returning punts for Florida State during 2023. Coleman was a former Louisiana All-State basketball player in high school.

It would not be surprising to see the Colts select a wide receiver in the middle of the first round, given the need for more explosive plays offensively.

However, I strongly disagree with Kiper Jr. that such a selection would be as a replacement for pending free agent Michael Pittman Jr., the team’s leading receiver who I think will either be re-signed or franchise tagged—even if his price-tag proves to be exorbitant.

As a bit of a luxury pick, given the Colts depth at the position (*but lingering need for elite playmakers), it would be to complement a re-signed Pittman Jr. and further 2nd-year quarterback Anthony Richardson’s continued growth and development.

Here’s some pre-draft evaluation snippits on Coleman though:

OK, so FSU WR Keon Coleman's statistical profile is a little troubling...



On the other hand... holy shitballs!! pic.twitter.com/AChA0icluz — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 22, 2024

FSU WR Keon Coleman is one of the best 50/50 ball specialist.



He was very effective in the red zone with 11 TDs on 50 catches in 2023.



Some of the best ball skills of this draft class. Great athlete with plenty of room for growth as a route runner.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/QSPAlRHhpd — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) January 20, 2024

I’ve seen the Keon Coleman comp’d to N’Keal Harry and while I get it on the surface, I don’t think it’s accurate.



Coleman is a much more fluid athlete, he’s quicker and twitcher, better body control and ball tracking. I think he’s faster too and has better hands. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) January 18, 2024