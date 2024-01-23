Is Lamar Jackson the model the Colts should use for Anthony Richardson?

The Indianapolis Colts have a good quarterback with a lot of potential on their roster. Anthony Richardson gave fans just a taste of what he can do last year by scoring three passing and four rushing touchdowns in just a handful of quarters. Unfortunately, an injury cut his season short, but not before fans were able to witness a player who wasn’t quite as raw as everyone made him out to be coming out of college. Yes, the signal caller has plenty to work on, but are we seeing someone cut from the same cloth as Lamar Jackson? Is he the player the Colts should model Richardson after to help him take his next step?

Yes.

Yes.

Yes.

How can you say anything but yes? No really, I am asking. How can you say anything other than yes? The man is dynamic. He can do it through the air to the tune of 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and on the ground with 5 more touchdowns and 821 yards. He is the odds on favorite to win the NFL MVP, and he just got through carving up the Texans in the Divisional round of the playoffs. He went for 100 yards rushing with two scores and two passing touchdowns. I think that is a good example of doing it all.

The Colts should want every bit of that out of Richardson, and why not use Jackson as the model? Ok, so Richardson is two inches taller and thirty pounds heavier, but that is all the better. Jackson may posses more overall elusiveness, but both are speedsters and can get the job done on the ground when needed. The best part of this all is that the Colts have the perfect coach to maximize Richardson’s game in Shane Steichen. He proved it in Philadelphia and even early in this season. If anyone can get the most out of Richardson, Steichen can.

Unfortunately, the Colts aren’t playing in the AFC Championship game like the Ravens are on Sunday, but it doesn’t mean they can’t get anything out of the game. Win or lose, Jackson has had a memorable season; one that should be emulated. If the Colts can draw anything from his game and apply it to Richardon’s in 2024, the league will start to fear him, just like they have Jackson in 2023.