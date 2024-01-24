Report: Colts’ DL coach Nate Ollie and assistant DBs coach Mike Mitchell won’t return for 2024 season

Indianapolis Colts’ assistant coaches Nate Ollie and Mike Mitchell will not return for the 2024 season, according to Colts’ insider Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar.

The contracts for Colts DL coach Nate Ollie and assistant DBs coach Mike Mitchell were not renewed, per source. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) January 24, 2024

Both Ollie and Mitchell had spent the past two seasons in Indianapolis with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, but ultimately, the Colts decided to go in a different direction, according to Destin Adams of A-to-Z sports. Adams was first to report the news of Ollie’s contract not being renewed.

Sources tell me that Nate Ollie will not return as the #Colts DL coach next season.



The team now has an opening on their defensive staff that they are looking to fill. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) January 24, 2024

According to Adams, Ollie not being retained for next season was “a decision made by the team, which felt like a fresh voice in their defensive room was needed.”

Although the Colts set a new franchise record with 51 sacks last season, which included career-highs from defensive ends Kwity Paye (8.5 sacks), Samson Ebukam (9.5 sacks) and Dayo Odeyingbo (8.0 sacks), their defensive line ranked toward the bottom of the league in pressure rate success at 22nd. Indy’s defensive line ranked 21st in overall pressure rate following the 2022 season.

The Colts have quite a bit of talent and investment along the defensive line and in their secondary, and with Ollie and Mitchell not returning next season, it’ll be interesting to see who Bradley and second-year head coach Shane Steichen look to target at both of those respective spots.