Handful of Colts assistant coaches will coach in upcoming college all-star football games

The Indianapolis Colts have a few members of their current coaching staff that are set to coach in some of the upcoming collegiate all-star football games—including the 99th East-West Shrine Bowl (February 1, 2024; Frisco, Texas) and the Senior Bowl (February 3, 2024; Mobile, Alabama).

Both Colts offensive quality control and wide receivers coach Brian Bratton and 2023 Tony Dungy Fellow Bryan Bing will instruct the East-West Shrine Bowl’s East wide receivers and defensive lineman respectively (via Colts.com).

Meanwhile, the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl announced yesterday that Colts assistant linebackers coach (and former Colts Pro Bowl linebacker) Cato June will help coach the American Team linebackers:

Not only is this a great experience for some of the Colts younger assistant coaches to work with possible NFL prospects, but it may also provide the Colts scouting department a bit of an inside look at some of these potential NFL hopefuls—once they report back to team HQ.

In particular, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has been no stranger about drafting Senior Bowl standouts in the past, so having June on the field level should definitely be music to his ears—in terms of getting a greater feel for some of these prospects regarding their personality, practice habits, and on-field performance.

Any potential scouting edge can be helpful given the high degree of difficulty the NFL Draft can be when selecting among a multitude of prospects and the small margin of error that is often afforded from pick-to-pick.