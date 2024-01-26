7 Colts named among PFF’s ‘Top 150 free agents’ in the 2024 offseason

Depending on who you ask, the Indianapolis Colts may have their work cut out for them this offseason with seven free agents among PFF’s Top 150 players set to hit 2024 free agency:

11. WR MICHAEL PITTMAN JR., INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Plenty of holes will be poked in Pittman’s game as he gets set to enter free agency, with some athletic limitations keeping his average depth of target down, especially compared to predominantly outside wide receivers.

Nonetheless, Pittman is as reliable a possession receiver as there is in the NFL, and it’s also fair to wonder if a carousel at quarterback in Indianapolis has limited his production. Pittman earned a career-best receiving grade with 100-plus catches and 1,000-plus receiving yards — that gets a player paid even if there is a perceived ceiling to his game.

41. CB KENNY MOORE II, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Moore pushed for an early re-up on the four-year extension he signed in 2019, but his efforts were to no avail as the Colts worked to overhaul the roster and get younger in the secondary, in particular. Fortunately for Moore, he earned a career-high 79.3 coverage grade along with a 71.5 run-defense grade — his sixth straight season going above 65.0.

At 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, Moore never backs down from a tackle opportunity, doing a good job as the force defender to keep ball carriers inside or running the alley to make the tackle himself when called upon — a key role in Gus Bradley’s Cover 3 defense.

Moore became just the 28th player in NFL history to record two pick-sixes in the same game with his outstanding Week 9 performance and can now look to capitalize on a strong season. However, it will be an uphill battle in a completely dormant slot cornerback market.

51. DI GROVER STEWART, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Stewart served a six-game suspension this season for performance-enhancing drugs but returned in Week 14 for the stretch run. On/off splits are largely noise, but Indianapolis ranked in the top half of the NFL in expected points allowed per rush with Stewart and dead last in the games without him in the lineup. Stewart’s presence frees up rushers around him because he takes on double teams and clogs up the middle.

66. S JULIAN BLACKMON, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Blackmon started for two seasons in college at cornerback, and he has logged more than 350 slot snaps since 2022. In Gus Bradley’s Cover 3-heavy scheme, Blackmon spent plenty of time as a single-high safety. Almost half of his snaps were down in the box in 2023.

Blackmon appears to be a better fit near the line of scrimmage due to his average recovery speed, but his plus lateral movement and solid ball skills from his days spent as a cornerback show up more often when closer to the line of scrimmage. Blackmon’s 30 defensive stops in 2023 were more than his career total before this season, and he missed a career-low 7.4% of tackle opportunities.

91. QB GARDNER MINSHEW, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Minshew accompanied Colts head coach Shane Steichen on his move from Philadelphia to Indianapolis and made the most of his opportunity once he was quickly made the full-time starter following a season-ending injury for Anthony Richardson in Week 5. Minshew generally takes what the defense gives him and matriculates the ball down the field with underneath throws. The Colts have run the most RPOs of any team in the league this season, which leads to simpler “either-or” decisions and schemed-up first reads. However, when necessary, Minshew isn’t afraid to uncork the ball to the intermediate and deep parts of the field.

At the same time, Minshew still has an erratic nature to his game, with frantic feet in the pocket that at times cause him to miss throwing windows or lead to inaccurate throws. Minshew has put the ball in harm’s way far too many times in 2023, but the high-variance nature of his play can also win games.

121. EDGE TYQUAN LEWIS, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

133. RB ZACK MOSS, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS