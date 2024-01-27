Colts QB Anthony Richardson named as PFF ‘early breakout candidate’ for 2024 season

According to PFF, Indianapolis Colts soon-to-be second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson is listed as their ‘early breakout candidate’ for the 2024 regular season:

• A healthy Anthony Richardson could provide a big boost to the Indianapolis Colts offense: Richardson’s encouraging production and dual-threat ability stood out in limited action as a rookie. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: QB ANTHONY RICHARDSON Richardson dealt with a lot of injuries in just four appearances this season before being shut down for the remainder of his rookie year before Week 5. However, during those four appearances, Richardson threw for three touchdowns, rushed for four more and threw just one interception in his limited playing time. He displayed a lot of the true dual-threat ability that he was drafted for and if he can avoid injuries, he should be able to deliver on a much larger scale in Year 2.

During his 4 starts, Richardson completed 50 of 84 pass attempts (59.5%) for 577 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and 1 interception, as well as rushed for 136 total rushing yards on 25 carries (5.4 ypc. avg.) and 4 rushing touchdowns. Unfortunately, Richardson’s impressive rookie campaign was cut short due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, which would ultimately require season-ending surgery.

That being said, Richardson was tantalizing during his brief starting action as a rookie, showing off his dynamic dual-threat ability.

Not to mention, he added much more big play ability to the Colts offense than backup Gardner Minshew could seemingly provide, given his upgraded arm strength and elite mobility from the quarterback position.

It’ll be fascinating to see how Richardson continues to develop and grow in Indianapolis under emerging young head coach Shane Steichen. He’s arguably one of the greatest athletes to ever play the quarterback position, and the initial ideas that he’s ‘raw’ or a ‘developmental project’ were overblown—as despite having limited starting experience both collegiately and in the pros, he’s shown tremendous pocket poise well beyond his years, and his passing ability was already well better than initially advertised in 2023.

It’s worth noting too that due to injuries, he and star running back Jonathan Taylor were only able to play one snap together last season. Those two could absolutely feast as a starting backfield pairing both in the RPO game and in play-action, where opposing defenses will have to truly ‘pick their poison’ and make critical decisions in fractions of a second, leading to big explosive chunk plays for the Colts offense next year.