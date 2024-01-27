Report: Ex-Eagles QBs coach Alex Tanney could reunite with Colts’ Shane Steichen in Indy

According to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney won’t return to his former role—and there’s a possibility that he could reunite with Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen:

#Eagles QBs coach Alex Tanney won’t be back with the #Eagles, an NFL source confirmed @JFowlerESPN.



He could end up back with Shane Stiechen in Indianapolis. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 27, 2024

The 36 year old Tanney served as the Eagles quarterbacks coach last season and was previously their assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant (2022, under then Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen) and offensive quality control coach (2021).

Tanney was formerly an NFL quarterback from 2012-2020 and was actually a brief member of the Colts practice squad back in 2015 among his long list of other league stops.

Given their surprising late season collapse and the struggles of star starting quarterback Jalen Hurts down the final stretch, the Eagles have already let go of offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, and it appears now that Tanney is the latest offensive scapegoat in-line.

For what it’s worth, Steichen did attempt to bring a number of Philadelphia assistant coaches with him to Indianapolis last offseason, but his requests were reportedly blocked by Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who wanted to retain his talented coaching staff.

It’s possible that Tanney’s name was previously among them.

The Colts could potentially have an opening for an assistant quarterbacks coach or a passing game coordinator for Tanney on Steichen’s current coaching staff.