Stampede Blue’s Staff Picks: NFC Conference Championship Round for 49ers vs Lions

Conference week is upon us as the football season is close to an end, with two exciting games up ahead. We now know that the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, but who will they be playing?

In the NFC conference, the Cinderella story continues for the Detroit Lions (+ 250), as they now have to travel all the way to San Francisco to play the Niners (- 310), who are currently 7-point favorites. Now even though there is a considerable talent gap between the two teams, I was not convinced at all by the way the Niners played against the Packers. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.