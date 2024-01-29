Colts’ Kenny Moore II named among PFF’s ‘most improved players’ for 2023 season

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II has been named among PFF’s ‘most improved players’ for the 2023 season—following a strong rebound campaign:

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: CB KENNY MOORE 2022 PFF grade: 55.7 2023 PFF grade: 77.4 Moore may be 30 years old, with some believing he is on the downswing of his career, but he responded to any potential critics in style. His 79.3 coverage grade and 78.1 overall grade were both career highs.

The former Pro Bowl cornerback regained his prior star form, after dealing with a contract dispute, lingering injuries, and a defensive scheme change the previous season. To his credit, Moore II focused on football, rededicated himself to his cornerback craft, and perhaps most importantly, got healthy—and truly balled out.

Now, he should be in-line for a lucrative new multi-year contract whether it’s with the Colts or another NFL team for the soon-to-be coveted free agent.

Moore II finished his Pro Bowl caliber season with 93 tackles (68 solo), 8 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions (*2 returned for touchdowns), 6 pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks during 16 starts this past season.

Moore II has already expressed in interest in re-signing with the Colts, as Indianapolis has been his home for the past 7 seasons. The Colts would presumably like to re-sign him too, coming off such a strong season, and that he remains the leading veteran voice in what’s otherwise a very young secondary collectively. However, it’s still possible that another free agency suitor could offer more money than the Colts or that Moore II could be enticed with more realistic Super Bowl contending opportunities elsewhere.

As it stands though, let’s simply recognize Moore for having such a standout, bounce-back year—as he simply cemented himself again as one of the best slot cornerbacks in football.