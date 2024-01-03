Colts Reacts Week 18

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Indianapolis Colts (9-7) host the Houston Texans (9-7) (-1) in a must-win game for both teams—with playoffs hopes and their respective seasons on the line. It’s a ‘win-and-in’ scenario, as whoever wins on Saturday night will make the playoffs (with the possibility of even being the AFC South Champion, should the Jacksonville Jaguars lose this weekend).

The Colts previously beat the Texans during Week 2, 31-20, but both teams look a lot different these days. Indy opened that game with starting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson before he left the game early in the second quarter with a concussion (and Gardner Minshew came off the bench), and running back Jonathan Taylor was still on PUP.

Meanwhile, even though Texans starting rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was initially impressive, he’s transformed into a frontrunner for NFL Rookie of the Year honors throughout the course of the season with his uncanny accuracy and anticipation.

Both teams feature bonafide NFL Coach of the Year candidates as rookie head coaches, the Colts’ Shane Steichen and the Texans’ DeMeco Ryans respectively.

With that being said, how are you feeling, Colts fans, in this ‘do-or-die’ divisional season finale—with seemingly everything at stake for both squads?