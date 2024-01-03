Stampede Blue’s Week 18 NFL Game Picks

Big win for the Colts (- 102), who prepare for an anticipated playoff game against division rivals Houston Texans (- 118) on what figures to be a tight game. The Colts play at home this week, and over the past five games they have been much better here than away, but with this team, you never truly know what to expect. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Colts beat the Texans on the second week of the season led by a two-touchdown performance by Anthony Richardson and a steady Gardner Minshew in relief after AR suffered a concussion on his second touchdown run. That was a long time ago and the Texans are a much more dangerous team now than back then.

It all depends on how the Colts do against the Texans, because if they lose there is not much sense in watching the rest of the games this weekend, but if Indy manages to win then I would watch the Jags and Titans game that settles the division, and then Bills versus Dolphins will be an amazing game as Buffalo can either get the #2 seed or get knocked out of the playoffs entirely.

Andrew Aziz picked the Texans to win this game, unbelievable!