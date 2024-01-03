Indianapolis Colts injury report: RT Smith, CB Moore and RB Moss all return to full practice today

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 18 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game against the Houston Texans.

Center Ryan Kelly missed practice again today due to an ankle injury. Kelly missing two practices this week and having been seen in a protective boot by the media does not bode well for his chances of being available this Sunday. If Kelly cannot play Sunday expect Wesley French to get the start in his place.

Cornerback Chris Lammons missed practice again today due to an ankle injury. Lammons was the primary back up at the nickel corner position and filled in well for Moore last week. If he is unable to play it leaves the Colts thin at the nickel corner position.

Guard Quenton Nelson was limited at practice today after misting practice yesterday due to an ankle injury. Nelson being limited today is positive news as he looks to be trending in the right direction. If Nelson is unable to play Sunday then expect Josh Sills to fill in for him at left guard.

Corner back Kenny Moore (back), running back Zack Moss (forearm) and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) were all full participants at practice today after being limited yesterday. Moore progressing likely means he is good to go for Sunday, as is the same likely for Smith. Moss has been out several weeks so might not be ready just yet but it would be great news for the Colts to get possibly all three back this week.