Colts’ left guard Quenton Nelson named to Pro Bowl for sixth consecutive season

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson was named to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl on Wednesday, the NFL announced.

Nelson becomes the only Colts player in franchise history to earn six straight Pro Bowl selections, an impressive accomplishment considering that he’s had to battle through a number of injuries throughout the course of his career. The 27-year-old guard has also played in instrumental part in helping Indianapolis’ offensive line rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Nelson continues to add to his impressive NFL career. The former No. 6 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft could end up in the Hall of Fame and has been nothing short of tremendous for the Colts since his arrival, earning four All-Pro selections to go along with his now six Pro Bowl appearances.

There’s no question that the overall performance of the Colts’ offensive line this season has been a major reason why the team has been able to have such a quick turnaround from their 4-12-1 showing just a season ago. Indianapolis is currently 9-7 and faces a win-and-in scenario against the 9-7 Houston Texans on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Four of Nelson’s teammates, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., center Ryan Kelly, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Zaire Franklin, were all listed as Pro Bowl alternatives for Indianapolis.