Colts’ DT DeForest Buckner, C Ryan Kelly named to 2024 Pro Bowl

Indianapolis Colts’ defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and center Ryan Kelly have been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl games, the team announced on Tuesday. Buckner will replace Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones, and Kelly will replace Chiefs’ center Creed Humphrey.

Kelly and Buckner each had impressive seasons for the Colts in 2023. Buckner, who was once again excellent as both a pass rusher and run stopper, appeared in all 17 games and recorded 81 total tackles (45 solo), eight sacks, two forced fumbles, 21 quarterback hits, seven pass deflections and 11 tackles for a loss. Additionally, Buckner ranked fifth amongst all defensive tackles in pass rush win rate at 17%, per ESPN.

Kelly, who was a dominant force as both a pass and run blocker, despite only appearing in 14 games, played a major role in helping the Colts’ offensive line return to form last season. The veteran center Kelly surrendered only one sack in 882 offensive snaps and also tied six different interior offensive linemen with a 94% pass blocking win rate last season, per ESPN.

Both Buckner and Kelly, now three-and four-time Pro Bowl selections, respectively, will join teammate and left guard Quenton Nelson at the NFL’s Pro Bowl games on February 4.