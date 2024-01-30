Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds set to remain in Indy, as Chargers hire Joe Hortiz as new GM

The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly agreed to terms to hire the Baltimore Ravens’ Joe Hortiz as their next general manager, meaning that Indianapolis Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds is set to return to his current role after being considered a finalist for the Bolts’ once vacant GM role:

Chargers finalized the deal to hire Joe Hortiz as their new general manager late last night, per sources. The deal is now official. Hortiz goes from one Harbaugh to another. https://t.co/8hi0B1Voj4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

Dodds had interviewed for the Chargers former GM opening and was considered one of the frontrunners given his apparent familiarity with new L.A. head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, it appears that Harbaugh was a little more comfortable with Hortiz, who also has an established connection with his brother John already from Baltimore (who of course is the Ravens current head coach).

While he ultimately didn’t land a GM job during this cycle, Dodds didn’t lack his fair share of interested suitors at one point, having interviewed for both the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders prior openings, as well as having received an interview request for the Carolina Panthers past vacancy. All of those positions were ultimately filled with other candidates, but it shows he’s widely considered a future GM in the sport, much sooner rather than later.

Of course, Dodds himself has been selective about pursuing certain GM opportunities in the past—even to the point of withdrawing from consideration if it wasn’t deemed the proper fit at the time.

He appears pretty comfortable as Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s ‘right hand man’ right now—and it appears that will remain the case for at least one more year in Indianapolis. The GM pairing still has some unfinished business too, as they try to make the right offseason roster and personnel moves to propel the Colts back into the playoffs again.