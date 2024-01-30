Colts QB Gardner Minshew named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games as an AFC alternate—joining teammates Ryan Kelly and DeForest Buckner (Along with Quenton Nelson):

It’s a surprising development to say the least.

Entering the season as the clear primary backup to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, Minshew ultimately ended up appearing in 17 games, starting in 13 of them, as relief to Richardson due to injuries, including one that ultimately required a season-ending surgery.

He went 7-6 as a starter, completing 305 of 490 pass attempts (62.2%) for 3,305 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions during 2023.

Minshew could be inconsistent, but he also made some big throws late to help the Colts win games and gave them a fighter’s chance against most NFL teams—which is about as good as you can say for any of the league’s top backup quarterbacks. If he was better, it’s likely that he would’ve been a starter for another team entering this past season. Instead, he reunited with new Colts head coach Shane Steichen on a one-year, $3.5M deal.

He’s now set to hit free agency again as ‘Pro Bowler’ Gardner Minshew.

The Pro Bowl has long been a glorified popularity contest, instead of having all of its selections based upon merit, so I’m not going to get too bent out of shape regarding Minshew’s inclusion—as he should add some fun and personality to the all-star games and remains a fan favorite almost wherever he goes.

However, his inclusion is even arguably more shocking than Andy Dalton’s inclusion in prior years and really undermines the use of Pro Bowls as a meaningful career benchmark going forward.

That being said, for the ‘Shew!