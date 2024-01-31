The Athletic projects Colts to select Washington WR Rome Odunze in recent 2024 NFL Mock Draft

According to The Athletic’s Diante Lee (subscription), the Indianapolis Colts are projected to select Washington wideout Rome Odunze with the 15th overall pick in their most recent 2024 NFL Mock Draft:

15. Indianapolis Colts: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington This is an easy pick. Indianapolis can be just as dangerous on offense as Houston if Anthony Richardson is healthy and on the same track as he was to start the ’23 season. Odunze was an explosive-play machine, ranking top five in total EPA among receivers. He only spent 16 percent of his snaps in the slot, but he can carve out a bigger role as someone you can move around. (He averaged 18 yards per catch aligned inside.) Having a receiver with Odunze’s potential versatility would open up creative ways to use Michael Pittman Jr. as an RPO and underneath threat.

The 6’3,” 215 pound junior wideout caught 92 receptions for 1,640 receiving yards (17.8 ypr. avg.) and 13 touchdown receptions during 15 starts this past season—en route to earning consensus All-American and All-Pac 12 honors (the latter for a consecutive season).

Catching passes from prized quarterback prospect Michael Penix Jr., the prolific collegiate pairing was one of the big reasons why Washington made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship this past month, finishing as runner-up to Michigan.

Even if the Colts re-sign Michael Pittman Jr., which is widely expected, the offense could still withstand to add more explosive playmakers to their offensive core. While Odunze hasn’t supplanted Marvin Harrison Jr. as the consensus best wide receiver prospect in this year’s draft class, he’s one of the top players to come out this year at his position and could provide another big-time weapon for Anthony Richardson.

While Pittman Jr. is more Tee Higgins, Odunze could ideally be the Colts’ Ja’Marr Chase as a pro comparison mold in time:

Working my way through the WR's in this draft class and it's LOADED! Personal favorite- Washington's Rome Odunze. Big, physical, easy mover, crisp route runner, big strike zone, tracks naturally, attacks ball, tackle breaker...I could go on. STUD — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) December 27, 2023

The catch radius of #Washington WR Rome Odunze stands out every week. Was on full display vs. Michigan St. Very strong hands.



This translates. pic.twitter.com/F6KjJt3e0i — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 18, 2023

Rome Odunze is my dude. Just an absolute stud. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 26, 2023

Rome Odunze is so, so good at finishing catches through contact. Athletic body strength + unwavering focus!



One of many reasons he will be a top-15 draft pick. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 2, 2024