Could Ex-Jets Assistant GM Rex Hogan rejoin Colts’ Chris Ballard’s scouting team?

According to SNYtv’s Connor Hughes, the New York Jets and assistant general manager Rex Hogan have recently agreed to part ways, which raises the question of whether he could soon rejoin Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s scouting team again:

Hogan won’t be available long, I’d guess. Has ties to the Colts with Ballard and is a really respected front office leader. https://t.co/ORql2Blwc2 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 31, 2024

Hogan just finished his fifth and final season with the Jets in his former role as assistant GM.

Prior to returning to New York (having previously been the team’s director of senior scouting in an earlier stint), Hogan served as the Colts’ vice president of player personnel (2017-18) under of course, then newly hired Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

He also previously worked with the Chicago Bears for 12 years (the last three as a national scout), where he and Ballard, who was a longtime scout (2001-11) and later, the Director of Pro Scouting (2012) for the ‘Monsters of the Midway’ assuredly were well familiar with one another from their time together working the scouting grind in the Windy City.

Despite the recent dismissal, Hogan remains well respected in league scouting circles:

Source: The #Jets and assistant GM Rex Hogan have parted ways, as @Connor_J_Hughes reported. He was Joe Douglas' right-hand man and essentially ran draft meetings. He had two stints with the Jets, returning in 2019 after Douglas was named GM. No word on where he's headed, but… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 31, 2024

While he could perhaps still find a more prominent opportunity elsewhere, he figures to have a potential safe landing spot by reuniting with Ballard again in Indianapolis. Maybe the Colts would have to create a new high-level player personnel position for him, but you always want more talented scouts in your building, not less.

It is time to bring Ballard’s whole merry band back together again?