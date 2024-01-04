Best NFL props for Texans vs Colts Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts (+1) are at home with playoffs on the line to play the Houston Texans at 8:20pm ET on Saturday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

In terms of how odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 (be returned $200) if your bet hits. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 to win $100 (be returned $250).

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Potential Bets

Matt Gay Over 1.5 Field Goals (-130)

Gay field goals has been great to us this year and in a tight game like this, points will be tough to come by. Gay has been great in big games this season and I expect the same from him in this pivotal matchup.

Gardner Minshew Over 0.5 Interceptions (-120)

Minshew hasn’t gotten back to back games without an interception this season and he likes to thread the needle a lot. Against a divisional rival who know the Colts’ tendencies, it will be tough to get away with a lot of tight window throws (especially from an average at best quarterback), so I expect an interception to happen in this game.

Alec Pierce Under 29.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Pierce killed my bet last week with only one catch, however he only received one target throughout the entire game. Minshew doesn’t look his way. I think the Texans will make sure they don’t get beat deep with Pierce since that’s his only strength and if he doesn’t catch a deep ball, we know he won’t get any other looks.

Same Game Parlay: Colts to Win & Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Explanation below.

What I’m Betting On

Colts to Win & Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

Unfortunately last week we lost both bets. After 17 weeks, we are down $100 (-11.7%).

If you’re looking to bet on the Colts to win, you might as well boost it with a Taylor touchdown. They have been relying on him more and more recently and the Colts play their best when they have a balanced approach on offense. If the Colts are going to win this game, Taylor is certainly going to have a good game so pairing these two together is a logical choice.