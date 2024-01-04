 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best NFL props for Texans vs Colts Week 18

The Colts’ season comes down to their last game of the year. Which best are juiciest to bet on?

By Andrew Aziz
/ new
Syndication: USA TODAY Jenna Watson / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts (+1) are at home with playoffs on the line to play the Houston Texans at 8:20pm ET on Saturday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

In terms of how odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 (be returned $200) if your bet hits. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 to win $100 (be returned $250).

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Potential Bets

Matt Gay Over 1.5 Field Goals (-130)

Gay field goals has been great to us this year and in a tight game like this, points will be tough to come by. Gay has been great in big games this season and I expect the same from him in this pivotal matchup.

Gardner Minshew Over 0.5 Interceptions (-120)

Minshew hasn’t gotten back to back games without an interception this season and he likes to thread the needle a lot. Against a divisional rival who know the Colts’ tendencies, it will be tough to get away with a lot of tight window throws (especially from an average at best quarterback), so I expect an interception to happen in this game.

Alec Pierce Under 29.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Pierce killed my bet last week with only one catch, however he only received one target throughout the entire game. Minshew doesn’t look his way. I think the Texans will make sure they don’t get beat deep with Pierce since that’s his only strength and if he doesn’t catch a deep ball, we know he won’t get any other looks.

Same Game Parlay: Colts to Win & Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Explanation below.

What I’m Betting On

Colts to Win & Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

Unfortunately last week we lost both bets. After 17 weeks, we are down $100 (-11.7%).

If you’re looking to bet on the Colts to win, you might as well boost it with a Taylor touchdown. They have been relying on him more and more recently and the Colts play their best when they have a balanced approach on offense. If the Colts are going to win this game, Taylor is certainly going to have a good game so pairing these two together is a logical choice.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...