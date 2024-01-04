Colts’ CB Kenny Moore II ‘plans to play’ against the Texans

Indianapolis Colts standout slot cornerback Kenny Moore II indicated on Thursday that he ‘plans to play’ during Saturday night’s must-win regular season finale against the Houston Texans (via The Athletic’s James Boyd):

Moore II (back) was held out after undergoing pre-game work before last weekend’s big win against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, having been a full participant during Wednesday’s practice and participated again on Thursday of this week, all signs are indicating he’ll be available Saturday night for Houston.

It’s really encouraging news for the Colts secondary.

While third-string slot corner Chris Lammons, who’s largely known for his special teams’ prowess, filled in admirably during Moore II’s absence this past weekend, the Colts now face Texans impressive starting rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who’s known for his already elite accuracy, anticipation, and timing—and should pose a greater challenge defensively.

During 15 starts this season, Moore II has 91 tackles (66 solo), 8 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 interceptions (2 returned for touchdowns), and 6 passes defensed.

In what’s been a bounce back season for the former Pro Bowler, Moore II has been one of the best slot cornerbacks in all of football again during 2023. His return comes just ahead of the most important game of the Colts’ campaign, as ‘win-and-they’re-in.’ A win securing them an AFC playoff spot, with a loss effectively ending their season. The stakes are as high as they get.